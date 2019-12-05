× Anna Davlantes Full Show 12/5/19: Brent Sopel, How to Spot Fake Amazon Reviews, How to Deal with Loneliness and Isolation During the Holidays, and more…

WGN Radio’s Jon Hansen and former Blackhawks defenseman Brent Sopel join Anna in-studio to talk about his battle with dyslexia and his charitable foundation, The Brent Sopel Foundation, which is dedicated to helping people with Dyslexia. Author and Chicago tour guide Molly Page discusses her book, “100 Things to Do in Chicago Before You Die,” which includes fun things to do around Chicago year-round. Ben Fox Rubin, Senior Reporter for CNET News, explains how to spot fake Amazon reviews. Clinical psychologist Dr. John Duffy and Chicago Tribune columnist Heidi Stevens sit down with Anna to talk about why it’s never OK for parents to force kids to hug adults and how to deal with loneliness and isolation during the holidays. WGN TV’s Jarrett Payton shares his predictions on the Bears-Cowboys game.

