Wintrust Business Lunch 12/4/19: Betsy DeVos suggests new plan for student loans, Understanding alternative credit scoring, and more…

Ilyce Glink, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from alternative data for credit scoring to the flat forecast for Chicago’s housing market in 2020.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Terry Savage, Publisher of TerrySavage.com, explains with what’s going on in Wall Street, but more importantly, what’s going on with Betsy DeVos wanting to spin off federal student loans from Education Department into independent agency.

Segment 2: (At ) Steve Ely, CEO of eCredable, describes how lenders use alternative credit data to further evaluate a consumer credit and payment history, how to manage your holiday debt, and the differences between store branded credit cards and co-branded credit cards.

Segment 3: (At ) Frank Sennett, Director of Digital Strategy at Crain’s Chicago Business, explained why the Chicago’s 2020 housing market will be as flat and why the number of restaurants in Chicago are opening and closing within six months.