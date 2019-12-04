× The Ultimate Chicago Movie Cage Match: ‘Backdraft’ vs. ‘Adventures in Babysitting’

What is the best Chicago Movie of all-time? Is it The Blues Brothers? Ferris? The Untouchables? Uncle Buck? Cooley High? We are down to the Sweet 16 and it’s time for you to decide.

Welcome to the No Holds Barred Ultimate Chicago Movie Cage Match. Tonight, 2 movies duke it out and only one can move to the next round. The Heckler‘s Brad Zibung thinks “Backdraft” is the best Chicago movie while WildClaw Theatre Artistic Director Josh Zagoren says you can’t get more Chicago than “Adventures in Babysitting.” What movie do you think is worthy enough to move on?

Remember to cast your vote here.

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.