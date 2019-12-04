× The Swap Meet: “Keeping the box is key or buy two and play with one”

It’s Wednesday so that means it’s time to brag about your old stuff! Greg Flamm aka The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate the junk you want to brag about on the Swap Meet! Do you have any old Matchbox cars that you want to sell? Are you still hanging on to that classic Marshall Field Christmas ornament? Finally ready to sell all of those old copies of Life Magazine? You have the questions and Greg has the answers! It’s the Swap Meet!

