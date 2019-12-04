× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.04.19: Best inventions, new DMV hours for Real IDs, The Who stampede disaster, Todd Stroger runs again, Yesterday owner passes away

John Williams has a few final notes about the latest on the firing of CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Ceres Cafe. And he invites listeners to tell him what the best invention of all time is in their opinions. Then, Dave Druker of the Secretary of State’s office joins John to talk about the new DMV hours tailored towards Real ID applicants. And he answers more listener questions. And on its 40th anniversary, John reminds listeners of the stampede disaster at a The Who concert in Cincinnati. One listener calls in with a similar event he attended. And Todd Stroger is running for Water Reclamation District Commissioner again. He joins the show to talk about the project to take place on a $1 billion budget. Finally, Max Zelenka took care of his great uncle, Tom Boyle, who owned Yesterday, the beloved knickknack shop in Wrigleyville. Tom passed away Monday.