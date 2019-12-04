× The Daily Line’s Heather Cherone: “I don’t think Eddie Johnson is in danger of losing his pension”

Heather Cherone, Chicago City Hall reporter and Managing Editor of The Daily Line, joins Justin to discuss the week in politics including the latest on the controversy surrounding the firing of Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, what we know about acting Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck, the FOP looking for an 18% pay raise over 3 years and the Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus wanting to delay the sale of legal weed in the city until next summer.

