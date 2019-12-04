The Daily Line’s Heather Cherone: “I don’t think Eddie Johnson is in danger of losing his pension”

Posted 11:50 PM, December 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:49PM, December 4, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 07: Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson announces his retirement during a news conference with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and members of his family at the Chicago Police Department's headquarters November 7, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Johnson who will retire at the end of the year was promoted to Superintendent in 2016 and has been on the police force for 31 years. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

Heather CheroneChicago City Hall reporter and Managing Editor of The Daily Line, joins Justin to discuss the week in politics including the latest on the controversy surrounding the firing of Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, what we know about acting Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck,  the FOP looking for an 18% pay raise over 3 years and the Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus wanting to delay the sale of legal weed in the city until next summer.

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers.  Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.

