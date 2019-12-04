× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.04.19 | Another Day, Another Choir!

On this episode, Steve talks with Attorney Karen Conti to discuss the legal side on some trending news stories, including Pete Davidson, Hamilton’s Musical Director, & Elon Musk. The show continues with the Top 6 at 6 and later, former Chairman for The Republican Party, Pat Brady joins in studio with Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer. Dean Richards calls in from LA and talks about the the cast of “Star Wars,” the new James Bond trailer and more. The show wraps up with a live performance by the WHS Madrigal Singers!

Listen to the podcast here: