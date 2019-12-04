Nick Digilio 12.3.19 | “A Chirstmas Carol: The Musical”, Chicago Board Game Cafe, The Best (and Worst) of Adam Sandler
Hour 1:
+ Billie Eilish Doesn’t Know Van Halen
+ Willie Nelson Quits Smoking Weed
+ Cast of “A Chirstmas Carol: The Musical” at the BrightSide Theater
Hour 2:
+ Chicago Board Game Cafe
+ The Best (and Worst) of Adam Sandler
Hour 3:
+ The Best (and Worst) of Adam Sandler (cont.)
Hour 4:
+ Film Scores that Defined the Decade
Hour 5:
+ Know Your Onion
To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)