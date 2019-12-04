Nick Digilio 12.3.19 | “A Chirstmas Carol: The Musical”, Chicago Board Game Cafe, The Best (and Worst) of Adam Sandler

Nick Digilio’s Graveyard Shift Tour – The Programming Department and Refrigerator

Hour 1:

+ Billie Eilish Doesn’t Know Van Halen

+ Willie Nelson Quits Smoking Weed

+ Cast of “A Chirstmas Carol: The Musical” at the BrightSide Theater

Hour 2:

+ Chicago Board Game Cafe

+ The Best (and Worst) of Adam Sandler

Hour 3:

+ The Best (and Worst) of Adam Sandler (cont.)

Hour 4:

+ Film Scores that Defined the Decade

Hour 5:

+ Know Your Onion

