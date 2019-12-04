People walk on the waterfront that overlooks the skyline of lower Manhattan in Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Voters in Jersey City approved restrictions on Airbnb and other short-term rental companies on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Jersey City has become increasingly popular with tourists seeking an alternative to pricey New York City lodging. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Debt Relief Attorney Rae Kaplan on the disappointment one early high school graduate faced come time for college
People walk on the waterfront that overlooks the skyline of lower Manhattan in Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Voters in Jersey City approved restrictions on Airbnb and other short-term rental companies on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Jersey City has become increasingly popular with tourists seeking an alternative to pricey New York City lodging. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
A Harlem, New York high school student worked hard to graduate early with the dream of pursuing a dermatology degree, but she worries that she’ll be able to pay for Spring semester of college. Rae joins John to explain solutions for people like that bright young woman. And she answers another stream of listener questions.