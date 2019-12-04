× Dave Eanet & WGN Radio present Scotland – Highlands & History

Dave Eanet & WGN Radio present Scotland – Highlands & History

10-day Private Group Journey, departing on June 8, 2020

Departure: Departs from Chicago on June 8, 2020. $4,779.00 per person, including round-trip air from Chicago O’Hare on United Airlines and all departure and government taxes and fuel surcharges. Single supplement is additional $1,099.*

Accommodations:

Glasgow – 1 night, 4-Star Jurys Inn

Crianlarich – 1 night, 3-Star Muthu Royal Hotel

Inverness – 2 nights, 4-Star Kings Mills Hotel

Pitlochry – 2 nights, 3-Star Fishers Hotel

Edinburgh – 2 nights, 4-Star Wilde Apartments Grassmarket

Inclusions:**

Breakfast each morning, except day of arrival

Five three-course dinners

Luxury motorcoach with professional driver

Services of a professional Scottish tour manager throughout

Panoramic Glasgow tour

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

Cruise on Loch Lomond

Inveraray Castle

Jacobite Cruise on Loch Ness

Urquhart Castle

Culloden Battlefield

Working sheepdogs demonstration

Blair Castle

Blair Athol Distillery

Glamis Castle

Panoramic St. Andrews

Full-day sightseeing tour of Edinburgh

Edinburgh Castle

Portfolio of documents

Hotel porterage of one suitcase per person

24-hour emergency customer service while in Scotland

For more information contact: Steve Bertrand at 847-606-6065 or steve@stevebertrandtravel.com

Click here for the reservation form.

*Terms and Conditions: This is a Private Group Journey based on a minimum of 25 passengers to operate. Rates are per person based on double occupancy. Departure taxes and fuel surcharges are included. Single supplement is additional $1,099. Air inclusive rates are subject to availability and are based on departure from Chicago O’Hare on United Airlines. Special seat assignments on request basis only. Air carrier charges a supplement for special seat assignment requests. Not eligible for accrual of frequent flyer points/mileage. Child/infant discounts not available. Above mentioned hotels are subject to change. Cancellations/Changes: Fares are non-refundable.

**IMPORTANT: This tour includes walking turs. To enjoy this tour, you should be in good health and able to walk reasonable distances, often over unpaved and uneven surface.

Itinerary:

DAY 1 (JUNE 8) – USA / EDINBURGH: Fly overnight on your transatlantic flight from Chicago to Edinburgh, Scotland. Dinner is served and in-flight entertainment is provided.

DAY 2 (JUNE 9) – ARRIVE IN SCOTLAND: Arrive in Edinburgh, Scotland. After you make your way through customs, meet with your Scottish guide in the arrivals area. Shortly afterwards, begin your journey to Glasgow. Enjoy a tour of central Glasgow’s highlights including red sandstone Victorian buildings, delightful parks, Glasgow Cathedral and the River Clyde, once famous for shipbuilding. Visit extensive and varied art collections in Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. Later, make your way to your hotel. This evening enjoy dinner in your hotel. (D)

DAY 3 (JUNE 10) – LOCH LOMOND / INVERARAY / CRIANLARICH: After breakfast, depart from Glasgow. Embark on a short cruise of Loch Lomond to appreciate the beauty of this famous loch and admire panoramic views of the Highlands. Continue on to Inveraray and enjoy some free time to browse around the town before taking a guide tour of Inveraray Castle which you may recognize from the Downton Abbey series. Afterwards, make your way to Crianlarich, the “gateway to the Highlands” for dinner and overnight. (B/D)

DAY 4 (JUNE 11) – ISLE OF SKYE / INVERNESS: This morning, depart and make your way across Rannoch Moor and through Glen Coe, often considered one of Scotland’s most spectacular and beautiful places. Continue through the misty lochs and sweeping glens of the Scottish Highlands between Fort William in the West Highlands and Mallaig on Scotland’s west coast. The route passes Ben Nevis, Scotland’s highest mountain. Arrive in Mallaig where a short ferry ride brings you to Armadale on the Isle of Skye. Enjoy some of the sights on the Isle of Skye before making your way across the Skye Bridge to the mainland and on to Inverness for overnight. (B)

DAY 5 (JUNE 12) LOCH NESS EXCURSION: This morning, we travel to Clansman Harbor where we board a Jacobite Cruise to Urquhart Castle. Loch Ness is a striking 38.5 km long loch in the Great Glen (southwest of Inverness) and forms part of the Caledonian Canal, which links Inverness with Fort William. Up to 213 m deep, the loch contains the largest volume of freshwater of any lake in the British Isles. Famous worldwide for its mysterious inhabitant, the Loch Ness Monster, it is also ideal for cruising and sailing. On the loch banks, you will visit the ruins of Urquhart Castle, one of the largest castles in Scotland which fell into decay after 1689 and was blown up in 1692 to prevent it being occupied by Jacobites. Most of the existing remains date from the 16th century. Afterwards, enjoy some free time in the Loch Ness area before returning to Inverness for overnight. (B)

DAY 6 (JUNE 13) – CULLODEN BATTLEFIELD / PITLOCHRY: A short distance from Inverness is the Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre where the British Government forces defeated the army of Prince Charles Edward Stuart, popularly named Bonnie Prince Charlie. Walk around the moorland and the Visitor Centre which explains how events led to the conflict ending the clan system in Scotland. Continue through majestic Highland scenery and the high peaks of the Grampian Mountains to Pitlochry. Enjoy dinner in your hotel. (B/D)

DAY 7 (JUNE 14) – BLAIR CASTLE & WHISKY TASTING / SHEEPDOGS: Visit Blair Castle, home of the Dukes and Earls of Atholl. Delve into the history of Mary, Queen of Scots, Bonnie Prince Charlie and how Queen Victoria’s famous stay led to the creation of Europe’s only private army, the Atholl Highlanders. Go behind the scenes at Blair Athol Distillery for a whisky making tour and a sample of the finished product. Afterwards, visit a local farm for a demonstration of trained dogs herding sheep. Return to Pitlochry where you enjoy dinner in your hotel. (B/D)

DAY 8 (JUNE 15) – GLAMIS CASTLE / ST. ANDREWS / EDINBURGH: Travel through lush countryside to visit Glamis Castle, the legendary setting of “Macbeth” and childhood home of the late Queen Mother. This is a majestic building filled with priceless artefacts and furnishings. Head to St Andrews, the “Home of Golf”, to see the famous Royal and Ancient Clubhouse and the Old Course. Onwards to Edinburgh where you will have some free time before dinner. Your guide will have recommendations for optional visits. Perhaps you might consider an optional excursion to the Edinburgh Vaults. This evening, enjoy dinner in a local restaurant. (B/D)

DAY 9 (JUNE 16) – EDINBURGH: Explore Edinburgh to compare and contrast the wide streets and elegant mansions of the Georgian 200-year-old “New Town” with the narrow lanes and medieval townhouses along the Royal Mile, the oldest part of the city. Head up to Edinburgh Castle, where you will see the ‘Honours of Scotland’, or the Scottish Crown Jewels, and obtain stunning views of the city. The rest of the day is free for independent exploring, shopping and dining. (B)

DAY 10 (JUNE 17) – EDINBURGH / USA: Enjoy breakfast. Afterwards, transfer to Edinburgh airport for your return flight home to the US. (B)

For more information contact: Steve Bertrand at 847-606-6065 or steve@stevebertrandtravel.com

Click here to book your tour!