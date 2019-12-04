× Chicago Shakespeare Theater Artistic Director Barbara Gaines: “Binge-watching has changed the arts”

Barbara Gaines, founder and artistic director of the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, joins Justin to discuss directing the new production of “Romeo & Juliet,” which is running through December 22nd. Barbara also talks about directing “Romeo & Juliet” for the first time, why she decided to take on this challenge now, how “Romeo and Juliet” is, at its core, an anti-violence play, why the works of Shakespeare still resonate today, how they deal with the sudden departure of a cast member, Shakespeare’s profound and continuing impact on society, the current cultural revolution and its effect on theater and her next project, “Emma,” which is opening in January.

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.