Anna Davlantes Full Show 12/4/19: More into the Eddie Johnson investigation, staying fit during the holiday season, and buying a house in Italy for the low

Frank Main, staff reporter from the Chicago Sun-Times, speaks with Anna about the latest details in the scandal surrounding former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson. Code Platoon is a non-profit organization that trains veterans to become professional software developers. Rod Levy, Founder and Executive Director of Code Platoon and Alumni member Micheal Dorsey stops by to discuss the organization’s mission and how it has changed several veterans’ lives. Kate Bernot talks about her article, Ceres Cafe, Destroyer of Careers. Andrea Metcalf, Celebrity Fitness Expert and Adam Dicker, Nutritionist & MMA Trainer/Fighter, stops by to chat about how to stay fit during the holidays. And, you have probably seen one of those ads about buying a house in a foreign country for just $1. Well, we spoke to one Chicago woman named Meredith Tabbone, who bought a house in Italy for a steal in an online auction!