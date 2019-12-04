× “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” makes its way to the BrightSide Theatre

Nick Digilio welcomes back members of the BrightSide Theatre to spread the holiday cheer with “A Christmas Carol: The Musical”!

Director Jeffery Cass and cast members Stan Austin and Sean Rhead talk about this musical take on the classic Christmas tale. Tickets are available now at BrightSideTheatre.com.

