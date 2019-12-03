× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/3/19: US-China trade concerns, Travel Tuesday deals, and how to make the most out of your contributions for Giving Tuesday

Amy Guth hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the future of U.S. trade policy with China, to ‘Travel Tuesday’ and how to get a great deal on your vacation, hotel, and cruises.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jon Najarian, Contributor at CNBC & Co-founder of Najarian Family Office, takes a closer look at where the US-China trade deal stands, how to make the most out of your contributions for Giving Tuesday, and he shares his opinion on the if big tech’s stock market trend will continue in 2020.

Segment 2: (At 13:44) Johnny Jet, Travel expert and author of You Are Here Traveling with JohnnyJet.com: The Ultimate Internet Travel Guide, tells you about some great deals for travel you can take advantage of today for Travel Tuesday, like ski destinations, the Caribbean and Europe!

Segment 3: (At 23:11) Shamus Toomey, Editor-in-Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, updates us on the closing of the Chicago cheese and specialty sandwich chain, Pastoral. Plus, Meta Wine’s new winery home on Montrose Ave.