× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.03.19: The firing of CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson, car charging stations, Debt Relief Attorney Rae Kaplan

John Williams kicks off the show with the latest on Mayor Lightfoot’s firing of CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson. Listeners call in with their theories of what led to it, and with their answers to our NewsClick today. Then, John shares some musings about his condo board position, which listeners react to in shock. John also has an observation on car charging stations at grocery stores. Listeners share their knowledge on that. And Debt Relief Attorney Rae Kaplan responds to a Reddit post, which asked whether or not divorce would positively benefit student loan debt. Listeners call in with their student loan questions for Rae.