The Chicago Way, John Kass (12/03/19): Former Chicago FBI chief explores the city’s direct connection to the ’08 Mumbai Massacre, how a parking meter brought down John Gotti, and more…

The Chicago Way: Ep. 224(12/03/19): John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Robert Grant, former special agent in charge of the Chicago FBI, with the second part of their conversation about Chicago’s rich history of FBI activity targeting organized crime, politicians behaving badly, and an international terrorist organization responsible for the Mumbai massacre of 2008.

