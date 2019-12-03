× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.03.19 | It’s Giving Tuesday!

On this episode, Steve talks about giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement, which helps charities and organizations around the world. Steve brings you up to speed with the Top 6 at 6, followed by the Kid of The Week. Later Bears Insider Adam Hoge joins the show to talk about the upcoming Bears game, and then Colleen McGrath joins in studio to promote #GivingTuesday and to talk about Camp One Step, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of children who’ve been diagnosed with cancer. Dean Richards has the latest in entertainment and the show wraps with some holiday singing by Let It Be Christmas Choir!

