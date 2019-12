× Res U – Thinking Out Loud: It’s Amazing To Be Needed: Changing your Career can Change Your Life

President Therese A. Scanlan welcomes special guest Aric M. Shimek, BSN, RN, CCRN, CPN, a career-changer who turned to nursing following the catastrophic earthquake in Haiti in 2010. Aric shares his journey to nursing, his current role in Telehealth, what it’s like to be a male in nursing, and how he’s established himself as a leader in the field.