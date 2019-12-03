Mollie and Pete Save Christmas: ‘Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays’

Posted 3:38 PM, December 3, 2019, by , Updated at 03:37PM, December 3, 2019

Hallmark Channel's "Christmas at Graceland" (via screengrab)

Welcome to the 2019 Season of Mollie and Pete Save Christmas! In this podcast, Mollie Green and Pete Zimmerman break down an episode of a Hallmark Christmas movie. In this episode, Mollie and Pete break down the Hallmark Channel Christmas movie, “Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays.” Come for the holiday movie recap, stay for the cat knocking over the Christmas tree!

You can buy Mollie’s cards here and you can listen to The Justin Kaufmann Show here.

