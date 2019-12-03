× How can Illinois companies expand their business overseas?

It’s “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with International business expert Jeff Jorge, who leads Baker Tilly’s International Services practice, about how Illinois companies can expand their business overseas. Jeff talks about what it takes for a business to expand internationally, why you don’t necessarily have to a have a breakthrough product to be successful overseas, how much they need to know about doing business in foreign countries and territories, the amount of staff needed to serve their customers all over the world, the pressure to keep up with changing business trends and why Chicago is still a great place to do business.

