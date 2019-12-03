× Hoge and Jahns: Week 14 Bears-Cowboys, NFL Preview

The Bears are officially “in the hunt” for the NFC Playoff picture after evening up their record at 6-6 and seeing the Minnesota Vikings lose to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns share what exactly needs to happen in order for the Bears to not only stay “in the hunt”, but steal a playoff spot. The team needs to take care of their business first and foremost, and that starts with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys this Thursday. Hoge and Jahns preview the important matchups, make bold predictions, and of course pick a winner. The guys also give the latest on the injury report, and talk about some of the other big games this weekend in college and pro football.

