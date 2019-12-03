Cochran’s Kids of The Week: Wyatt & Porter S.

Porter Snopko, Steve Cochran & Wyatt Snopko

Wyatt & Porter Snopko, ages 12 and 11, collect new socks and underwear for two homeless shelters, Lazarus House, STC and Hessed House for the past 4 years. They have made presentations at their middle school along with boxes to place the new items in, along with a box in front of their house labeled “snokpo socks.” They join Steve in studio to talk about how they got involved with giving back and how they want to break their record of over 600 pairs of socks.

