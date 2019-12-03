× Dr. Terry Madonna on censure vs. impeachment, Sammataro on the Taylor Swift music feud, Casciaro on conviction, exoneration and practicing law, and much more

Franklin and Marshall College Director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs Dr. Terry Madonna joins Rich and Tina to discuss the latest developments in the Trump impeachment inquiry.

The Co-Chair of Pryor Cashman’s Media and Entertainment Group James Sammataro discusses the controversy over rights to Taylor Swift’s music and her recent American Music Awards appearance.

Loyola University Chicago law school graduate Mario Casciaro discusses his journey from being wrongfully convicted for a murder he did not commit, to being exonerated and becoming a practicing attorney.