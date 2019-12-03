× Car Talk with Tom Appel | L.A. Auto Show, Tesla Truck and the cars of Ford v. Ferrari

Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive takes you for a spin on the Nick Digilio Show with the latest news, reviews and more from the auto world.

This time, Tom shares the latest cars and concepts headed for the road, the rocky debut of the Tesla Cybertruck and gives his thoughts on the automobiles of Ford v. Ferrari.

