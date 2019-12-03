Car Talk with Tom Appel | L.A. Auto Show, Tesla Truck and the cars of Ford v. Ferrari

December 3, 2019

The 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T, center, is shown at the AutoMobility LA auto show Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive takes you for a spin on the Nick Digilio Show with the latest news, reviews and more from the auto world.

This time, Tom shares the latest cars and concepts headed for the road, the rocky debut of the Tesla Cybertruck and gives his thoughts on the automobiles of Ford v. Ferrari.

