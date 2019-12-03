Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | A difference a week makes

All things Hawks feels much different than they did since last week’s show. On this new Blackhawks Crazy Podcast presented by Fanlyst, Chris Boden & Joe Brand break down the breakdowns in execution & physically as the injury bug bites. You’ll hear from Jeremy Colliton & Jonathan Toews following Monday’s loss to the Blues, and Robin Lehner on his reasoning for taking out some frustrations on teammates after being pulled Saturday. Plus the guys answer your “Slapshots” questions and Joe sits down with Hawks P.A. announcer Gene Honda about his interesting path that landed him behind the mic at the United Center and Guaranteed Rate Field.