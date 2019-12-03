× Anna Davlantes Full Show 12/3/19: Tech and Travel Tuesday Advice and Deals!

Just before the show, Former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson, who was fired by Mayor Lightfoot yesterday, released a statement on his abrupt firing. WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow joins Anna at the top of the show to weigh in on his lengthy statement. Laura Caldwell talks about the Illinois Innocence Project and tells listeners how they can donate to the organization for Giving Tuesday. Plus, Dan Hill, CEO of ALMA, explains his giving platform that helps people to give and connect with their favorites causes and nonprofits. Retired Police Sergeant Pete Koconis joins Anna Davlantes to describe the latest on Eddie Johnson’s firing. And, it’s Tech Tuesday! Scott Kitun, CEO of Technori and host of “The Startup Showcase” on WGN Radio, and Darren Guccione, CEO & Co-Founder of Keeper Security explain the impact of technology on privacy. Jennifer Jolly is an Emmy Award-winning consumer tech contributor and host of USA TODAY’s digital video show TECH NOW. She joined the show to share the hottest Travel Tuesday deals. To wrap up the show, Anna, Kevin and Lauren Lapaka discuss the top trending stories of the day.

Follow Anna on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!