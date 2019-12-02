× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/2/19: How to protect yourself from Cyber Monday scams, an overview on Mayor Lightfoot’s first 100 days, and more…

Jon Hansen hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from Cyber Monday and where to find the good deals, to Mayor Lightfoot’s decision to fire Chicago’s top cop, Eddie Johnson.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jim Dallke, Sr. Editor at Chicago Inno, & Katherine Davis, Associate Editor at Chicago Inno, share their holiday gift guide for all ages, and its all made up of Chicago startups! They also talk about a new company called Mine, which is a Chicago-based Lab-grown diamond startup and Intellihot, a clean energy startup that makes commercial tankless water heaters, moving their new HQ in the suburbs in 2020, Sprout Social setting its IPO terms today and much more.

Segment 2: (At 14:39) Ilyce Glink, CEO of Best Money Moves, focuses on how to protect yourself against fraud and identity theft during the holiday season —and the simple steps you can take to fend off the world’s Grinches from your front door.

Segment 3: (At 24:06) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, shares her insight on Mayor Lightfoot’s day-to-day activities during her first 100 days in office and her decision to fire police chief Eddie Johnson. Amy also discussed Michigan’s latest weed launch and explains why one advocacy group is urging Metra and CTA to upgrade accessibility for seniors and the disabled.