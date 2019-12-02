The Top Five@5 (12/02/19): Mayor Lightfoot fires CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson, Olivia Jade opens up about college admissions scandal, Kid Rock goes on a drunken rant about Oprah, and more…

Posted 8:32 PM, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 08:28PM, December 2, 2019

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 file photo, Kid Rock performs in Pontiac, Mich. News outlets report the 20-foot-tall (6-meter-tall) neon sign for his recently opened bar in Nashville will feature a giant guitar in which the base of the instrument is intentionally shaped like a woman’s buttocks. The mayor signed into law the council resolution authorizing the sign Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Top Five@5 for Monday, December 2nd, 2019:

After firing CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson for lying about an incident in which he was found sleeping in his car, Mayor Lightfoot explains to Anna Davlantes why she made the difficult decision. Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade finally breaks her silence about the college admissions scandal. Kid Rock goes on a drunken rant about Oprah Winfrey on stage, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.