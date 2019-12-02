× The Top Five@5 (12/02/19): Mayor Lightfoot fires CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson, Olivia Jade opens up about college admissions scandal, Kid Rock goes on a drunken rant about Oprah, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, December 2nd, 2019:

After firing CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson for lying about an incident in which he was found sleeping in his car, Mayor Lightfoot explains to Anna Davlantes why she made the difficult decision. Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade finally breaks her silence about the college admissions scandal. Kid Rock goes on a drunken rant about Oprah Winfrey on stage, and more!

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3700709/3700709_2019-12-03-020809.64kmono.mp3

