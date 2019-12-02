× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.02.19: Cyber Monday, David Krupa against House Speaker Madigan, Dometi Pongo from MTV News, STOP-IT Against Human Trafficking

John Williams invites Best Reviews Editorial Manager Jacob Palmer on the show to share some of the best Cyber Monday deals he’s found and is writing about. Then, DePaul sophomore David Krupa joins the show to explain why he is running specifically in the 13th Ward for Committeeperson, where House Speaker Mike Madigan has a significant amount of bipartisan power. Dometi Pongo, formerly of WGN Radio News, and now an MTV News Host, joins John Williams to describe how he got into the position, and one of the projects he’s currently working on from New York. And, Dometi weighs in on Mayor Lightfoot’s announcement of Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson’s dismissal, which came during this interview. John invites one listener to participate in our weekly Mega Pros Monday quiz, which today had a lot to do with Chicago Christmas stuff. Finally, Salvation Army STOP-IT Initiative Against Human Trafficking Project Manager Elyse Dobney shares the goal of her job, of protecting against human trafficking. You can donate to John’s own virtual Red Kettle to help her cause.