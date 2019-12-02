The John Williams NewsClick: Should police be allowed to get drunk? At all?
-
On-demand audio: Update on condition of Chicago police officer shot near Irving Park and Lowell
-
What does the future hold for Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson?
-
The John Williams NewsClick: What’s wrong with the Chicago Bears?
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Is bribing the Chicago way?
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Where do you stand on the 10th day of the Chicago teachers strike?
-
-
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson Gets Emotional As He Announces Retirement
-
The John Williams NewsClick: The Chicago Teachers Strike begins
-
Listen: Superintendent Eddie Johnson responds to comments by President Trump
-
What does the release of new information regarding the police shooting of Laquan McDonald mean for Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson’s future?
-
Listen: President Trump speaks to Police Chiefs conference in Chicago
-
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Is Chicago number one?
-
Listen: Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson announces retirement
-
An exploration of President Donald Trump’s comments pertaining to Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson