STOP-IT, a Salvation Army Initiative Against Human Trafficking

STOP-IT Initiative Against Human Trafficking is a program of The Salvation Army. Its project manager, Elyse Dobney, describes the program, its goal and how she helps to protect exploited people, either from sex or labor trafficking. Foreign visitors are not the only group susceptible to human trafficking. You can help the effort by donating to John’s very own virtual Red Kettle.