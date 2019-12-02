× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.02.19: New Bat Time, Sam Bat Channel

Today on the Steve Cochran Show, we kick off our FIRST show at our new 5am start time and explore the best and worst Cyber Monday deals! Next, we jump into the Top 6 @ 6, followed by Doc Most discussing virus season and subsequent breaking news that has doctors concerned this year. Dean Richards takes on the hottest news in entertainment including NBC’s investigation into Gabrielle Union being fired from America’s Got Talent, Beyonce’s Christmas merchandise, and the new Cirque du Soleil premier in Chicago. We wrap by talking with Coach Colliton about the Chicago Blackhawks and his take on the rest of the season ahead.