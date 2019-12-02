× Shakeups In The League Of Legends NA LCS & What Is The Big Deal About The Import Rule?

There are numerous of team changes that happened in the NA LCS that will shape the landscape of the 2020 season. Inven Global Esports reporter Nick Geracie discusses the various NA LCS team changes and what impact they will have on the upcoming season. North America had three teams representing them in Worlds 2019. Team Liquid, Cloud 9 and Clutch Gaming. These teams did not do well on the international stage and many people believe that North America Teams are not good outside of North America. Nick and Mason discuss the import rule along with the pros and cons of it. Would ending this rule make North America a more competitive region?

