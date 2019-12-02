× Monday Morning Movie Reviews | Knives Out, Frozen II, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and more

Expert film critics Erik Childress and Steve Prokopy round up what you should (and shouldn’t) be watching.

This time, the guys round up the biggest movies of the Thanksgiving weekend including Knives Out, Frozen II, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and smaller indies Dark Waters, Queen and Slim and Waves.

Plus Erik gives his look at the business of film in the weekly box office report.

