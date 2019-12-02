× Mega Pros Monday Quiz on a Chicago Christmas

John Williams invites a listener to participate in his weekly Mega Pros Monday quiz, which is based on facts that relate to Chicago. Today, John tested the Chicago Christmas knowledge of one Lou from Lockport. See the questions below and listen to see how you did in answering them, compared with Lou.

1. He was born on Christmas day.

A) Sox Manager Rick Renteria (1961)

B) Cubs Manager David Ross. (3/19)

2. This is Chicago’s Christmas song, Chicago’s Mel Torme Wrote it and Chicagoan NaT King Cole made it famous.

A) Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire – The Christmas Song

B) Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer.

3. Christmas movies set in Chicago. 671 Lincoln Ave in Winnetka is Kevin McCallister’s home in this movie set at Christmas time.

4. Christmas movies set in Chicago. What hat was Clark Griswold wearing throughout Christmas Vacation?

A) Chicago Blackhawks

B) Chicago Bears.

5. Who is the star of Christmas romcom “While You Were Sleeping”, playing the part of Lucy the CTA ticket taker who saves Peter from an oncoming L train on Christmas day?

A) Demi Moore

B) Sandra Bullock

6. In 1939. The Montgomery Ward department store in Chicago assigned ad copywriter Robert May to compose a Christmas poem – you know it as a song – that could be distributed to customers nationwide. He wrote:

A) Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer

B) White Christmas

7. Chicago’s official Christmas tree is in

A) Daley Plaza

B) Millennium Park

8. 25 years running, there are 2.5 million Chirstmas lights illuminated at this free city display.

A) Zoo Lights at Lincoln Park

B) In the Walnut room at Macy’s

9. The National Weather Service doesn’t consider it a white Christmas unless we have 1” on the ground that day. What are the odds of having 1” on Chrismtas day?

A) 38%

B) 55%

10. For 35 years, this Chicago theatre has hosted sing-alongs and the showing of the classics, White Christmas and It’s a Wonderful Life.

A) The Music Box Theatre

B) The Music Box Theatre

Answers: 1:A, 2:A, 3:Home Alone with Macauley Culkin, 4:B, 5:B, 6:A, 7:B, 8:A, 9:A, 10:A & B