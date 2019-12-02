× Josh Gondelman talks “Desus and Mero”, “Last Week Tonight” and Modern Seinfeld with Nick Digilio

Award-winning writer, comedian and producer Josh Gondelman joins Nick Digilio to share his journey in comedy from Boston to the big time and everything in-between.

You can see Josh live at Zanies Chicago from Monday, December 2nd to Friday, December 6th.

