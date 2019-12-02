EXCLUSIVE - Josh Gondelman, winner of the award for outstanding writing for a variety series for "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" attends the Governors Ball winners circle at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
Josh Gondelman talks “Desus and Mero”, “Last Week Tonight” and Modern Seinfeld with Nick Digilio
Award-winning writer, comedian and producer Josh Gondelman joins Nick Digilio to share his journey in comedy from Boston to the big time and everything in-between.
You can see Josh live at Zanies Chicago from Monday, December 2nd to Friday, December 6th.