× John Kass on Supt. Eddie Johnson’s firing: “The question is…who knew what, when, where, and how?”

John Kass Chicago Tribune columnist, and host of The Chicago Way joins The Roe Conn Show to analyze the breaking news of Mayor Lightfoot’s decision to fire Eddie Johnson as CPD Superintendent.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3700698/3700698_2019-12-03-015638.64kmono.mp3

