× Its Cyber Monday: Learn How to Protect Yourself From Porch Pirates

According to a study done by insurance quotes in 2017 nearly 26 million Americans were victims of Porch Pirates. Over 200 million people shop online in the US alone. With the holidays approaching Porch Pirates will be busy. Joining me to explain what exactly you can do to protect yourself from this threat is Senior Security Expert at SafeWise Rebecca Edwards.

For more information about Safewise visit: Safewise.com

Follow Safewise on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Safewise

Like Safewise on Twitter: Twitter.com/Safewise