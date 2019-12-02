× “Elton Jim” shares helpful DMV tips and his positive “REAL ID” experience

In this 184th episode of “ Elton Jim ” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano shares his recent experience at the Department of Motor Vehicles to renew his driver’s license and also to apply for the new “REAL ID.” Jim explains despite having to retrieve a list of required documents and the added wait time for the new ID, much to his surprise, this DMV experience was mostly positive. Listen to Jim ‘ tips to make your next trip to the DMV stress-free!