Ed O’Bradovich on the Bears playoff chances: “It’s gonna be a tough road, but let’s see how they handle it from game to game.”

Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20), free safety Eddie Jackson (39), and cornerback Buster Skrine (24) help break up the pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

After the Bears’ Thanksgiving 24-20 win over the Detroit Lions, Ed O’Bradovich joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss whether or not the “Monsters of the Midway” really have a shot at the playoffs after a very rough start in the season.

