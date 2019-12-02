Ed O’Bradovich on the Bears playoff chances: “It’s gonna be a tough road, but let’s see how they handle it from game to game.”
After the Bears’ Thanksgiving 24-20 win over the Detroit Lions, Ed O’Bradovich joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss whether or not the “Monsters of the Midway” really have a shot at the playoffs after a very rough start in the season.
