DePaul Sophomore and 13th Ward Committeeperson Candidate David Krupa: "Mike Madigan thinks if you don't like me, you're not getting anything"

David Krupa is a DePaul University sophomore running for 13th Ward Committeeperson in an effort to lessen the power of House Speaker Mike Madigan in the ward. When David joined John in October, he explained what Madigan’s office did to harm his campaign for Alderman. And he talks about some of the issues he wished to address.