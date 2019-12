× Crain’s Daily Gist: This mayor has a different style

Crain’s takes an exclusive look at how Lori Lightfoot’s day-to-day activities during her first 100 days reveal a way of working that’s different from her predecessor. Government reporter A.D. Quig shares her insight about what the mayor’s actions and calendar can tell us—and she discusses a big move today, when the mayor fired police chief Eddie Johnson.