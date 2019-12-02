Coach Jeremy Colliton on Recent Blowout Losses: It’s Up To Us To Respond

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 29: Head coach Jeremy Colliton of the Chicago Blackhawks watches as his team takes on the Colorado Avalanche at the United Center on November 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Blackhawks played one of their best all around games last week when they shutout the Dallas Stars 3-0. Then, after the Thanksgiving holiday, they played the Colorado Avalanche on back-to-back days and lost both by a combined score of 12-5. Coach Jeremy Colliton called in to the Steve Cochran Show to talk about what went wrong against the Avanlanche and what the team needs to do to right the ship tonight when they host the defending Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues. Coach also comments on the Duncan Keith injury, and what it means to play the right way.

