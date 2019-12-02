× Anna Davlantes Full Show 12/2/19: WGN-TV’s Mike Toomey & Jon Donlon, Money Monday, Mayor Lightfoot speaks on firing Chicago’s top cop, and much more

Welcome to the inaugural edition of the Anna Davlantes show! WGN TV’s Mike Toomey and Jon Donlon join Anna for the first half-hour to discuss a variety of topics including holiday shopping (because ’tis the season)! Then for Money Monday, Carol Roth, Creator of the Future File™ legacy planning system and Scott Martin, Chief Investment Officer of Kingsview Partners, discuss money-saving ideas for the holidays and investment advice. WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow takes us through what you need to know on this Cyber Monday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks on the firing of the Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson. Plus, noted pet expert Steve Dale stops by to talk about doodles!