× WGN Radio Theatre #444: Sherlock Holmes & Fibber McGee and Molly

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for November 30, 2019. First, classic episode of the night will be: “Sherlock Holmes: The Blue Carbuncle” Starring; John Gielgud & Ralph Richardson; (03-13-55). For our final episode of the night, we have: “Fibber McGee and Molly: Christmas Show” Starring; Jim & Marian Jordan; (12-24-40).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre