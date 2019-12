× The unbelievable business career of Christopher Stevens

Assistant teaching professor for the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame, Christopher Stevens, joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to share his involvement as a developer and founder for the Keurig K-Cup Coffee Pods and much more!

