Rick Pearson speaks with Attorney Michael Dorf and Mayor of Skokie, George Van Dusen, as they’re the authors of the the late veteran Congressman Sid Yates biography, “Clear It with Sid!”. Michael and George talk about Sid’s amazing track record, the evolution of the Country that the book details, and some of the most interesting aspects they discovered while conducting their research.