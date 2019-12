× The realities of shopping addiction

WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is joined on the phone by Melissa Caldwell Engle, Clinical Director and Co-founder of Healing Springs Ranch! With the impending shopping season upon us, Melissa discusses the realities of shopping addiction and the serious problems this illness can create.

