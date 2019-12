× The Cast of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ on Dean Richards’ ‘This Week in Theater’

The cast of the American Blues Theater’s ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ joins Dean to talk about this year’s can’t miss production of the Christmas classic. The cast performs a few scenes from the show, including Dean’s famous performance as Mr. Potter. ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ is playing now through January 4th. Tickets are on sale at americanbluestheater.com.