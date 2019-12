× Steve Dale 12/1/2019 Full Show: Change is upon us!

Steve Dale speaks with Tomi Tranchita for another update about her 4 coyotes wrongfully confiscated and the current status on the case.

Steve also talks about the PACT Act (Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture) that President Trump signed earlier this year and how vital this law is; and shares exciting news about his NEW showtime change. Steve will now be broadcasting Sunday mornings from 5:30am-6:00am.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv